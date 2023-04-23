PM Lee Hsien Loong and DPM Lawrence Wong have recently urged citizens to continue to give the PAP broad support. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is Singapore heading to the polls this year, as ‘electoral drums start beating’?
- An election is not due until 2025, but recent speeches by PM Lee Hsien Loong and his designated successor Lawrence Wong hint at an earlier vote
- Against a backdrop of global troubles and internal issues, a decisive win in a snap vote would give Wong an ideal start as the nation’s fourth premier, observers say
PM Lee Hsien Loong and DPM Lawrence Wong have recently urged citizens to continue to give the PAP broad support. Photo: EPA-EFE