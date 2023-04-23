PM Lee Hsien Loong and DPM Lawrence Wong have recently urged citizens to continue to give the PAP broad support. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
Is Singapore heading to the polls this year, as ‘electoral drums start beating’?

  • An election is not due until 2025, but recent speeches by PM Lee Hsien Loong and his designated successor Lawrence Wong hint at an earlier vote
  • Against a backdrop of global troubles and internal issues, a decisive win in a snap vote would give Wong an ideal start as the nation’s fourth premier, observers say

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 9:35am, 23 Apr, 2023

