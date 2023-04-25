South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday flew to Washington for a six-day state visit as critics questioned whether he was embracing a “friend or foe” approach to diplomacy, despite the country’s need for a delicate balancing act among competing powers. The trip marking the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties comes as Seoul is seeking stronger commitment by Washington to protect South Korea against growing nuclear threats by the North, while the US expects its ally to play a greater role in restraining China and Russia . “We expect the content and breadth of our global comprehensive strategic alliance to be further expanded at the coming talks, based on the trust and friendship the leaders have built until now,” Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told journalists last week. The allies are also looking to bolster economic security in semiconductors and batteries, with Seoul seeking Washington’s concessions in the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and Chips and Science Act aimed at enhancing investments in the United States and curbing global trade and technology ties with China. “The key question is how the United States could give South Korea a firm commitment to offering an extended deterrence, as 70 per cent of Koreans are in favour of arming their country with nuclear weapons,” said political-science professor Park Won-gon, referring to the mobilisation of the US’ full military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to deter the North. Analyst Victor Cha at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said he expects “deliverables on extended deterrence and economic security, the two most important issues” from Yoon’s coming summit with US President Joe Biden . Seoul last month said it had removed a long “obstacle” to improving ties with Japan by announcing a plan to compensate Korean victims of Japan’s colonial-era forced labour from a Seoul-based fund. The move was met with praise from Washington, but sparked a backlash among the Korean public against the presumed “submissiveness” towards Japan – as Yoon’s already-low approval ratings sank further. South Korea says 3-way defence ties with US, Japan won’t ‘antagonise’ China A Realmeter poll conducted last week put the conservative president’s approval rating at 32.6 per cent against a 64.7 disapproval rating, the latter figure up 1.3 percentage points from the previous week. Bruce Klingner, senior research fellow at the Washington-based Heritage Foundation, said Seoul’s move concerning Japan placed the US and its allies in a better position to tackle challenges posed by the likes of North Korea and China. “Yoon has clearly aligned South Korea with the United States and other like-minded democracies in opposing China’s coercive tactics to intimidate Asian nations. Strong alliances are in the strategic interests of the United States, augmenting the nation’s military, intelligence, and diplomatic capabilities,” Klingner was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency. “The US should use Yoon’s visit to underscore the strength of the bilateral relationship that’s based on shared values, principles, and objectives. Doing so would both reassure America’s allies and deter its adversaries.” But the two main themes of his visit to Washington – security and economic cooperation – have been overshadowed by Yoon’s recent remarks that have been interpreted as signalling a change in Seoul’s policies concerning the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Taiwan Strait. China and South Korea exchanged harsh words over remarks Yoon made in a recent interview with Reuters concerning tension in the Taiwan Strait, for which he put the blame on “an attempt to change the status quo by force”, although he did not refer to China by name. He also compared the Taiwan issue with that of North Korea and South Korea, defining the Taiwan question as a global issue, sparking angry reactions from Beijing. China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday reiterated the warning made by President Xi Jinping in 2021 and 2022 that “anyone who plays with fire over the Taiwan issue will be burned to death”. Yoon also said in the same interview that Seoul would consider sending lethal weapons to Kyiv in the event of a major new attack against Ukraine civilians, setting off angry protests from Moscow. Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who frequently makes hawkish comments on the military campaign in Ukraine, suggested Moscow could respond by supplying advanced weaponry to North Korea. Yang Moo-jin, a political-science professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said Seoul’s traditional stance was that it’s important to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and tensions should be settled through dialogue. Cheap, fast, good: South Korean weapons in high demand from Malaysia to Poland When they met in Seoul for their first summit in May last year , Yoon and Biden reiterated “the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as an essential element in security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region”. “By saying we are opposed to any attempt to change the status quo by force, Yoon is using an American mantra, giving rise to a suspicion that Seoul might be shifting away from its traditional stance to come closer to the US side,” Yang said. “Surrounded by superpowers, South Korea should keep some flexibility in diplomacy as it needs cooperation from China and Russia as well to deal with the North on the basis of its alliance with the United States.”