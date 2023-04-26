A supporter of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds a poster of its chairman Imran Khan, the nation’s former leader, during a rally in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Pakistan hurtles from crisis to crisis, military intervention rears its ugly head

  • A stand-off between Pakistan’s ruling coalition and its judiciary over the date of provincial polls is threatening to become a constitutional crisis
  • Officials warn the impasse could prompt the military to intervene, as instability undermines efforts to persuade the IMF to resume financial aid

Tom Hussain
Updated: 10:16am, 26 Apr, 2023

