As India gears up for state elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying to retain power during polls in Karnataka – its one stronghold in the country’s south. But with the party’s top legislators battling allegations of corruption, the win might not be the walk in the park it is hoping for. The results of the May 10 polls will also be a strong indicator for the 2024 national election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third term with the BJP. A win in Karnataka, home to some 64 million people, would not only give Modi a foothold in southern India, but also provide his party with the momentum it needs to secure more wins in the state elections of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh. ‘India, not Hindia’: row over India’s languages heats up during Hindi Diwas Karnataka’s significance to the BJP lies partly in the strength of its economy: measuring around US$250 billion, it accounts for almost 8 per cent of India’s total gross domestic product. Its capital, Bangalore – often referred to as “India’s Silicon Valley” – is home to swathes of domestic and international tech companies. It also houses around 40 per cent of India’s start-ups that are valued at more than US$1 billion. “As an economic powerhouse and a potential lab for Hindutva (Hindu nationalist) experimentation in the south, retaining power in Karnataka is vital for BJP’s ambitious agenda to further penetrate the southern region,” said Niranjan Sahoo, a political analyst at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi. Voter disillusionment The BJP owes its success in Karnataka to the state’s growing urban centres and increased industrialisation and migration, according to experts. Karnataka, which borders western and central India, shares certain commonalities with the rest of India that the other more southern states might not, said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi. “Changes in technology and urbanisation has allowed a sense of national identity to seep in and become stronger over time,” he said. Additionally, the BJP is also popular among people in the coastal parts of Karnataka which has voters that support its nationalist Hindu ideology. Communal polarisation is intense in this part of the state, observers say, as it has a higher population of Muslims than the rest of Karnataka. However, there are still parts of the state that are dominated by BJP’s main opposition, the Congress party, as well as the Janata Dal (Secular), which has support from agrarian communities in Karnataka’s southern districts. An opinion survey at the end of March found that voters’ disillusionment with the incumbent government might favour Congress, and predicted the opposition party winning 115-127 seats of the total 224 seats as compared to the BJP’s 68-80. Support from Janata Dal (Secular), which the survey suggested could win 23 to 35 seats, might also be pivotal to both parties in creating a coalition if they are unable to win by majority. But experts say it is too early to tell how the electoral race will play out. And despite BJP’s prior success in the tech hub, its reputation may be a bit marred of late, with sitting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a number of other legislators facing corruption allegations, the latest of which involves corruption in government contracts. As such, experts say the BJP cannot afford to get bogged down in such controversies if it wants to keep up with its quest of winning Karnataka with a complete majority – something it has failed to achieve in previous polls. ‘Gateway to the south’ Meanwhile, a win for the Congress party would be monumental, bringing it to power in four states and shifting momentum in its favour in the lead-up to the national election. A decisive victory in Karnataka at this juncture would embolden the opposition, breathing fresh life to India’s grand old party, according to Sahoo. To some extent, it would also vindicate leader Rahul Gandhi and the utility of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, or the Unite India March , in which the opposition figurehead trekked across 12 states in India on foot. If the BJP can succeed, it can show its idea of national identity that it champions has subsumed subnational identities within south of India Sushant Singh, political observer Modi’s main challenger in the 2024 polls, Gandhi is now battling a defamation case for mocking Modi’s surname in a 2019 election speech. “Importantly, a victory [in Karnataka] can re-energise Congress cadres and local leadership in the spate of upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where the party is in direct competition with the BJP,” Sahoo added. For the BJP, Karnataka remains a crucial battleground that experts say is its “gateway to the south”, where it has so far struggled to gain the same prominence as it has in the rest of the country. The ruling party’s “unitary framework” and Hindu nationalist ideology has not translated well in southern India, which consists of many subnational identities, distinct languages, cultures and traditions, said observer Singh. “If the BJP can succeed there, then it can show that its idea of national identity that it champions has subsumed these subnational identities within south of India,” he said. Will Gandhi’s prison sentence deal a ‘death blow’ to India’s Congress party? While the BJP has invested money, time and resources into growing its popularity in the south, it has fallen short of gaining favour with voters in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have instead continued to vote for long-established parties in the region. The BJP has made some gains in these parts of India, Singh said, but these results have not been commensurate with the amount of effort that has been put in. “What the BJP stands for might not necessarily be something that these states are enamoured with,” he said. “So the BJP will have to find a way in which to still be able to appeal to these audiences without losing its own ideological convictions.”