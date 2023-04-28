US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and their wives wave from a White House balcony on April 26. Photo: Kyodo
US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and their wives wave from a White House balcony on April 26. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea comes under US nuclear umbrella in bid to ‘restrain adventurism’ by North’s Kim Jong-un

  • Under the Washington Declaration, South Korea has dropped the idea of building its own nuclear arsenal in return for protection under the US’ nuclear umbrella
  • As the allies ‘close ranks’, an observer says it may be harder to get China and Russia to cooperate on helping to denuclearise North Korea

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:30am, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and their wives wave from a White House balcony on April 26. Photo: Kyodo
US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and their wives wave from a White House balcony on April 26. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE