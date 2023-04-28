US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and their wives wave from a White House balcony on April 26. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea comes under US nuclear umbrella in bid to ‘restrain adventurism’ by North’s Kim Jong-un
- Under the Washington Declaration, South Korea has dropped the idea of building its own nuclear arsenal in return for protection under the US’ nuclear umbrella
- As the allies ‘close ranks’, an observer says it may be harder to get China and Russia to cooperate on helping to denuclearise North Korea
