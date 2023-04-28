A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) navy supply ship. The US is concerned that China may be building PLA sites in the Middle East. Photo: via Reuters
Is US belief that UAE may ‘host PLA base’ an overestimation of China’s Middle East influence?
- Top-secret documents show US detected allegedly suspicious construction activity at a container terminal in an Abu Dhabi port that is part-owned by China
- Some analysts say data reflects US tendency to misjudge China’s ties with region, reveals differences of perspective between UAE and US about their security ties
