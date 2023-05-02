Alexander Csergo, who works in China, was arrested during a trip back to Australia. Photo: LinkedIn
China-Australia relations
Australian expat accused of spying for China is no ‘James Bond’, was ‘working innocently’: lawyer

  • Alexander Csergo, accused of ‘reckless foreign interference’, is being held in a top-security jail cell in Australia
  • His case is a ‘show trial’, his lawyer says, which reflects ‘an absolute hypocrisy in our approach to doing business with China’

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 9:30am, 2 May, 2023

