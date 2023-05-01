Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (right) and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a press conference at the conclusion of the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee meeting at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia can play ‘stabilising role’ in Asia amid US-China tensions, Singapore ministers say
- Singapore’s foreign, trade and defence ministers held talks with their counterparts in Canberra ahead of a leaders’ meeting this month
- Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Australian military vessels – including its future nuclear-powered submarines – were welcome at Changi Naval Base
