US President Joe Biden also pledged to involve bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack and the establishment of a nuclear consultative group during South Korean Presiden Yoon Suk-yeol’s five-day state visit to the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea says it will engage China in ‘different ways’, as Beijing condemns Washington Declaration
- China says the Washington Declaration would ‘worsen tensions on the peninsula, undermine the nuclear non-proliferation regime and regional stability’
- Seoul also called on China to play its part in upholding peace in the region and bringing nuclear-armed Pyongyang to the negotiating table
