Noraebang diplomacy: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gamely took the mic at the White House state dinner. Photo: AP
South Korea’s Yoon rates his performance of ‘American Pie’ at White House: ‘I sang very well’
- Yoon said he was ‘taken aback’ when Biden asked him to sing ‘American Pie’, one of his favourite songs growing up
- He received a round of applause from guests at the White House state dinner, including Broadway star Lea Salonga and Hollywood’s Angelina Jolie
