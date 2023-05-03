Noraebang diplomacy: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gamely took the mic at the White House state dinner. Photo: AP
South Korea’s Yoon rates his performance of ‘American Pie’ at White House: ‘I sang very well’

  • Yoon said he was ‘taken aback’ when Biden asked him to sing ‘American Pie’, one of his favourite songs growing up
  • He received a round of applause from guests at the White House state dinner, including Broadway star Lea Salonga and Hollywood’s Angelina Jolie

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 4:01pm, 3 May, 2023

