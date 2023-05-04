The dispute over the islands has been going on since the Korean Peninsula was liberated from Japanese colonial rule in 1945. Photo: AP
Japan and South Korea’s dispute over islands flares up ahead of Kishida-Yoon meeting
- A South Korean opposition lawmaker has visited a long disputed rocky outcrop days before the scheduled get-together of the countries’ two leaders
- An observer says timing of visit was more about ‘embarrassing’ Yoon than sovereignty of islands, which Seoul calls Dok-do and Tokyo refers to as Takeshima
