Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (centre) with the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea in June 2022. Photo: Nato/dpa
Nato’s Asia office adds ‘layer of cooperation’ for Japan but won’t result in its membership
- The new liaison office, Nato’s first in Asia, will facilitate consultations with Japan and key partners, and is an ‘important and positive development’ for the country
- China’s foreign ministry notes that ‘high vigilance’ is needed in the face of Nato’s ‘eastward expansion’ and that Asia should not be a battle arena for geopolitics
