Ganjar (right) secured the endorsement of Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Struggle last month. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Indonesia election: Ganjar faces ‘delicate balance’ in Megawati-backed path to power

  • Indonesia’s ruling party is looking to repeat its success with Jokowi by marrying its institutional heft to a charismatic politician’s star power
  • But even with grand dame Megawati’s backing, Ganjar could be in for a rough ride to the February poll, with tough rivals and a recent Fifa controversy that dented his ratings

Joseph Rachman
Updated: 2:00pm, 7 May, 2023

