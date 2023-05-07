Ganjar (right) secured the endorsement of Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Struggle last month. Photo: AFP
Indonesia election: Ganjar faces ‘delicate balance’ in Megawati-backed path to power
- Indonesia’s ruling party is looking to repeat its success with Jokowi by marrying its institutional heft to a charismatic politician’s star power
- But even with grand dame Megawati’s backing, Ganjar could be in for a rough ride to the February poll, with tough rivals and a recent Fifa controversy that dented his ratings
Ganjar (right) secured the endorsement of Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Struggle last month. Photo: AFP