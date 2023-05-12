Analysts point out that Motegi has a number of weaknesses, such as rubbing fellow politicians and bureaucrats the wrong way and an aloof image among the public. Photo: Kyodo
Is Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi eyeing the top job despite his aloof image and low support ratings?
- Following a flurry of international trips, the secretary general of Japan’s ruling LDP could be boosting his credentials for a shot at the leadership
- Analysts agree Motegi has extensive diplomatic experience but also point out weaknesses such as ‘a lack of warmth and empathy’ connecting with voters
