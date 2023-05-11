Pita Limjaroenrat (left), the Move Forward Party’s candidate for prime minister, greets supporters during a general election campaign in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 4, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand election 2023: will vote outcome sway Bangkok and Asean stance on Myanmar engagement?
- Thai policy could shift to less support for the junta if the pro-democracy Move Forward Party becomes a coalition partner in the new government, observers note
- Working with Asean to spur talks between Myanmar’s National Unity Government and the junta could better serve Bangkok’s long-term interests, analyst says
