A student holds a poster with portraits of President Joko Widodo during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia in April 2022, demanding the government stop attempts to postpone the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AP
Indonesia
As Indonesia marks 25 years since Reformasi, is democracy unravelling under Jokowi?

  • Democracy has ‘deteriorated markedly’ during Joko Widodo’s presidency, observers say, capped by new laws stifling dissent and freedom of expression
  • The influence of a Suharto-era old guard has also remained strong, which some say now threatens the future of Indonesia’s politics

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 11:30am, 13 May, 2023

