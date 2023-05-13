Motorists wait at a junction on Orchard Road in Singapore. Certificates of entitlement were introduced in 1990 to limit the number of vehicles on the road. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore’s middle class reels over record COE prices: ‘US$150,000 for a Toyota Corolla?’
- The price of a permit to own a car, known as a certificate of entitlement (COE), has ballooned to US$75,000 in the land-scarce city state, before even factoring in the car’s cost
- It’s put the dream of ownership beyond the reach of many in the middle class, who are left to contend with public transport – or get a motorbike
