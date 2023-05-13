Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks during an election campaign event in Bangkok on May 12. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Thailand election 2023: Move Forward, Pheu Thai bullish on bringing country back to democracy, ousting army in tight vote
- Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra hope young voters wearied by inequality and coups would help wrest power from conservatives
- But Prime Minister Prayuth is in no mood to give them walkover in Sunday’s election in which he has cast himself as the keeper of true Thai values taking on young iconoclasts railing against the monarchy
