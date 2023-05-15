Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told reports there’s “no more room for a coup to ever happen in Thailand again”. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s Pita Limjaroenrat vows to be ‘PM for all’ as Move Forward claims right to govern
- The party’s change narrative of demilitarisation, protecting personal and political freedoms, and reforming the ‘112’ royal defamation law appeared to have cut through beyond their youth base
- The complex work of building a pro-democracy coalition now begins for Move Forward, in a system stacked in favour of military-aligned parties
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told reports there’s “no more room for a coup to ever happen in Thailand again”. Photo: Reuters