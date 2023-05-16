South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden pictured at the White House last month. Photo: AFP
Could US-Japan-South Korea meeting lead to Washington Declaration’s extension?
- Much of the meeting, held on the sidelines of the coming G7 summit, is likely to focus on the challenges posed by China, North Korea and Russia
- Of particular interest to Japan will be its participation in the long-standing US-South Korea nuclear consultative group, some analysts suggest
