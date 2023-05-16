People in Seoul watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test on April 13, 2023. Photo: AFP
North Korea doubles down on ‘persistent, opportunistic’ cybercrime to fund nuclear efforts

  • Pyongyang’s cyber operations are a strategic approach to circumvent international sanctions and resist pressure on the regime, say analysts
  • ‘Whole-of-government’ collaboration across nations is required to counter North Korea’s ‘sophisticated’ cybercrime that funds its nuclear ambitions

Seong Hyeon Choi
Updated: 5:30pm, 16 May, 2023

