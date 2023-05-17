Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has said his government is willing to take back control of the national power grid after senators pushed for an investigation into the network’s partial Chinese ownership amid national security fears. Raffy Tulfo, who chairs the senate committee on energy, told Marcos during a meeting that the State Grid Corporation of China’s 40 per cent stake in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) may pose a security threat given the rising maritime tensions between Manila and Beijing in the disputed South China Sea . Tulfo claimed China could access the national grid and disrupt it remotely, adding that the shareholder’s agreement allowed the Chinese firm to nix the board resolution of majority investors, including Filipino tycoons Henry Sy Jnr and Robert Coyiuto Jnr. “Chinese shareholders can do whatever they can in the operations of the NGCP. This is why our energy situation is dire,” the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted the senator as saying. Tulfo also said Marcos agreed with his proposal to “conduct a comprehensive study or hold hearings” to know the real situation at the utility provider. The president’s office said in a statement that the lawmaker “wants to look into the security element of it, specifically if it’s really controlled by the Chinese”. “If necessary, the government will take back control of the entity,” it added. We need to have control on our transmission [operations] Sharon S. Garin, Energy Undersecretary Fellow senator and China critic Risa Hontiveros said she was in favour of regaining full control of the grid, while the energy department called on lawmakers to amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act to ban state-run foreign companies from owning a stake in the power sector. “We need to have control on our transmission [operations],” Energy Undersecretary Sharon S. Garin said on Tuesday. The chorus for NGCP to be fully returned to the government’s fold grew after a string of power outages gripped the country’s main Luzon island earlier this month. But senator Francis Escudero said he opposes the plan as it might “send a wrong signal to existing and potential investors” and the proposal needs to be closely studied. Philippine ruling could ‘shut door’ on joint energy deals in South China Sea This is not the first time the State Grid Corporation of China, which won a 25-year concession to run the Philippine power transmission network in 2007, came under scrutiny from lawmakers. In 2019, senators asked the Rodrigo Duterte administration to probe claims engineers in China could cause large-scale blackouts in the Philippines using a remote monitoring and control system based in Nanjing. In response, NGCP said the system was disconnected from the internet and remote users could not access its operations. China’s foreign ministry called the allegation of Beijing’s control over the power grid “completely groundless”.