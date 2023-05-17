Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong in Beijing, on May 16, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s No 2 leader Lawrence Wong cements ties with China’s emerging leaders in ‘timely’ visit
- Wong’s meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang indicates a mutual desire to push forward cooperation ‘driven at the senior levels’, one analyst notes
- Five-day visit marks the first time Singapore’s PM-in-waiting has met key Chinese leaders, as he will now lead efforts to boost bilateral cooperation
