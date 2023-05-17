US President Joe Biden will be cutting short his coming trip to Asia and will return to Washington earlier than planned to continue debt-ceiling negotiations. Photo: Reuters
Biden’s shorter Asia trip sparks concerns about US commitment to region, efforts to counter China

  • US president’s truncated visit is an ‘unwelcome reminder’ that Washington’s pledges to the region are at the mercy of ‘increasingly fickle politics on the US home front’
  • Biden’s presence at the G7 summit and possible meetings with Quad leaders in Hiroshima could still show their resolve to countering China’s influence, observers say

Maria Siow Su-Lin Tan in Singaporeand Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:05pm, 17 May, 2023

