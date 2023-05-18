Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says there is a “very clear road map” for his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister. Photo: AP
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says there is a “very clear road map” for his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister. Photo: AP
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thailand’s Move Forward has ‘momentum on our side’, Pita says as he seeks allies for PM bid

  • Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is still 63 seats short of forming a majority of 376 across the Thai parliament’s two chambers
  • The party’s plan to remove the 112 royal defamation law is a red line to several large potential partners including Bhumjaithai, which finished third in the polls

Aidan Jones

Updated: 5:23pm, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says there is a “very clear road map” for his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister. Photo: AP
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says there is a “very clear road map” for his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE