Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says there is a “very clear road map” for his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister. Photo: AP
Thailand’s Move Forward has ‘momentum on our side’, Pita says as he seeks allies for PM bid
- Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is still 63 seats short of forming a majority of 376 across the Thai parliament’s two chambers
- The party’s plan to remove the 112 royal defamation law is a red line to several large potential partners including Bhumjaithai, which finished third in the polls
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says there is a “very clear road map” for his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister. Photo: AP