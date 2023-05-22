A “summer of discontent” could be brewing along India’s border with China , analysts have warned, with disagreements between the neighbours and growing geopolitical rivalry in the region fuelling a possible escalation in military activity. Since deadly clashes broke out in 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), attempts by New Delhi and Beijing to defuse the tensions have floundered. While some troops were withdrawn from a few points along the roughly 3,500km-long border, negotiations to effect a similar resolution in Demchok and Depsang, in India’s Ladakh region, have hit a wall since September last year. Amid the ongoing row, the nations’ top diplomats have offered vastly different assessments of the border crisis . In late April, China ’s Defence Minister General Li Shangfu said the border situation was “generally stable” and that both sides had maintained communication through military and diplomatic channels. “Generally stable” was also how China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang termed the border situation on May 4 in his meeting with India ’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that the two countries had to “draw lessons from history and steer bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective”. India’s response suggested New Delhi’s reading of the events differed greatly. “I have made it very clear, publicly as well, that China-India relations are not normal and cannot be normal if peace and tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed,” Jaishankar said after his meeting with Qin, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hit back at Li’s comments, saying the violation of bilateral agreements at the LAC had “eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations” and called for LAC-related issues to be resolved according to “existing bilateral agreements and commitments”. According to Sameer Patil, a senior fellow at the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think tank, there is an increasing “disconnect” between China and India. “Even the ministerial meetings between the two sides are pointing to more divergence and dissonance rather than any convergence on issues,” he said. BR Deepak, a professor of Chinese and China Studies at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, agreed and pointed to the lack of a resolution in the border stand-off as the reason for the increasing divergence. “India’s concern is that the situation along the LAC in the western sector is not normal, as more than 100,000 troops remain deployed there from both the sides, even if both sides have been able to resolve most of the friction points through corps commander-level meetings,” Deepak said. “China, on the other hand, wishes India to accept this new modus vivendi and normalise relations in various other domains.” Is latest China-India border clash the start of increased violence to come? Amrita Jash, an assistant professor of geopolitics and international relations at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, said a resolution to the stand-off was unlikely because the two countries’ positions were “completely contrary” to each other. “India wants status quo ante along the LAC, as it existed before May 2020, whereas China insists that there is no [border] dispute at all,” Jash said. That wasn’t how it started out. In the months after the stand-off erupted, both countries admitted there had been problems at the border, often even trading charges over who was responsible. This has changed, however, Jash said. Beijing has recently tried to play down the border stand-off, with Li insisting during his meeting with Singh that both sides must “place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations” so as to take “a long-term view”. Delhi, Jash said, was unlikely to accept this. “India’s stance has only gotten firmer over the last three years.” The country’s hardening stance has been further fuelled by China’s recent attempts to assert itself in the region even as tensions simmer along the border. Qin, the Chinese foreign minister, recently held talks with Pakistan President Arif Alvi and army chief Asim Munir, saying that Beijing was ready to “strengthen military exchanges and defence cooperation” with Islamabad, Delhi’s arch-rival. China has stepped up its presence in Bangladesh, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurating the country’s first submarine base, built with Chinese help, in March this year. Beijing has also been in active negotiations with Bhutan to settle a decades-old border dispute. In April, China “renamed” 11 place in India’s Arunachal Pradesh – a region that Beijing lays claim over – and even “firmly opposed” a visit to the region by Indian home minister Amit Shah a few days later. India issued a strenuous objection. “This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs. Two years on, what progress has been made in the China-India border stand-off? Deepak said Delhi must continue pushing for diplomatic solutions to the crisis in a year when India holds the presidency of two major multilateral groupings, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20 . “Since the lines of communication are open and bilateral and multilateral engagements on the rise, there is likely to be an agreement on the disengagement sooner than later before [Chinese President] Xi Jinping’s possible visit to India later this year,” he said. Rakesh Sharma, a retired lieutenant general who commanded India’s northern army in the Ladakh region, did not share Deepak’s optimism, predicting Chinese troops would aim to encroach further on Indian territory along the border by taking advantage of the increased mobility afforded by the ice melting along the Karakoram mountain range in the summer. “Another summer of discontent seems to be in the offing,” Sharma said, noting that the lack of a clear resolution, coupled with diplomatic tensions, could lead to fresh hostilities between troops from both sides. Jash agreed that hostilities could renew, pointing to the clash in December last year between Chinese and Indian forces in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which left at least six Indian and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers injured. The creation of “buffer areas” between the two sides had diluted Indian control over areas they had been patrolling since the 1980s, such as Depsang, Sharma said. “India is not able to dominate and patrol the areas it used to, before May 2020, even in areas where the stand-off has been resolved,” he said, suggesting this could be why China was reluctant to come to a definitive resolution. To prevent China from further encroaching on its territory, India “will have to deploy troops on forward-most positions”, but such a move could further stir hostilities between the neighbours, Sharma said. “There are no guarantees about what could happen in the next three to four months.”