Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape (left) receives Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation at APEC Haus in Port Moresby on Monday. Photo: Government of Papua New Guinea/AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India seeks to become ‘Global South champion’, as US-China rivalry heats up in the Pacific

  • PM Modi says India will be a reliable partner, as New Delhi banks on goodwill from historical links with Pacific nations to make further inroads into the region
  • India’s interest in the region means Pacific nations now have ‘real alternatives’ to their development that are not dependent on China, one observer notes

Maria Siow
Updated: 9:30am, 24 May, 2023

