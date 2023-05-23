Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Law Minister K Shanmugam. Photo: dpa, SCMP
Singapore’s PM Lee orders ‘expeditious’ probe on rental of state properties by 2 ministers

  • Party elder Teo Chee Hean will review whether proper processes were followed in the leasing of state-owned bungalows by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan
  • PM Lee says the review, requested by both Balakrishnan and Shanmugam, is necessary to ensure the PAP government maintains the ‘highest standards of integrity’

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 9:01pm, 23 May, 2023

