Singapore’s Deputy PM Lawrence Wong says the risks of a miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait “have increased considerably”. Photo: AFP
Singapore
US and China have ‘irreconcilable differences’ but there’s hope they can coexist: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong

  • The city state’s No 2 leader made the remarks at a speech in Tokyo, where he said the Taiwan situation was getting ‘more dangerous’ amid the US-China rivalry
  • He also cautioned countries against taking ‘de-risking too far’, saying it would over time lead to a more fragmented global economy

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 7:21pm, 25 May, 2023

