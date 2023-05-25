South Korea launched a commercial-grade satellite for the first time as part of its growing space development program, as rival North Korea is pushing to place its first military spy satellite into orbit. Photo: Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AP
Korean ‘rivalry’ heads to space, as South launches first home-grown rocket and North prepares spy satellite
- Nuri’s mission shows South Korea has ability to send satellites into orbit from a home-grown space vehicle, as previous launches used rockets from other countries
- Nuri’s flight comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for his country to launch its first spy satellite into orbit to monitor US forces and their allies in Asia
South Korea launched a commercial-grade satellite for the first time as part of its growing space development program, as rival North Korea is pushing to place its first military spy satellite into orbit. Photo: Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AP