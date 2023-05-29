Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob has decided against seeking re-election. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob has decided against seeking re-election. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore begins search for new president as Halimah Yacob rules out re-election

  • Halimah Yacob said after ‘careful consideration’ she will not stand for re-election when her six-year term ends on September 13
  • Executive chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings Ho Kwon Ping and former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan are among possible candidates for the president’s role

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 4:14pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob has decided against seeking re-election. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob has decided against seeking re-election. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE