Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob has decided against seeking re-election. Photo: AFP
Singapore begins search for new president as Halimah Yacob rules out re-election
- Halimah Yacob said after ‘careful consideration’ she will not stand for re-election when her six-year term ends on September 13
- Executive chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings Ho Kwon Ping and former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan are among possible candidates for the president’s role
