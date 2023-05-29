A Chinese coast guard ship patrols near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea in April 2023. Photo: AFP
A Chinese coast guard ship patrols near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea in April 2023. Photo: AFP
South China Sea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea: Asean and Beijing’s ‘unbridgeable’ conflict could undermine code of conduct for years

  • The code of conduct could take years to finalise, and skirmishes between China and claimant states could affect trust and reduce chances of compromise
  • Countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam should coordinate their positions on the code of conduct to better protect their interests during talks, one analyst says

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:45pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese coast guard ship patrols near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea in April 2023. Photo: AFP
A Chinese coast guard ship patrols near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea in April 2023. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE