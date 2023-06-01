Philippine senators are blaming the government for ‘not doing their job’ in regulating Pogos, claiming that human trafficking rings use them as ‘legal cover’ to run online scams. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine senators blame regulators for ‘not doing their job’ in controlling Pogo scams
- One senator accused the gaming industry watchdog of being corrupt and failing to monitor human trafficking rings using Pogos as ‘legal cover’ to run online scams
- Philippine offshore gambling operators emerged in 2016 and grew as they targeted customers in China, where gambling is banned
