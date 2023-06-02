China is “trying its best” to mediate in the war in Ukraine but it should not overplay its role and exercise “unreasonable power” on Kyiv, British defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. On Britain ’s role, he said it would do “everything we can in our power” to help if Ukraine decided to hammer out a peace deal with Russia. “We will always stand by to help with peace. But fundamentally, that peace has to be where Ukraine chooses as a sovereign country to seek peace,” he said in an interview with This Week In Asia on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. “It is their country that has been invaded and not anybody else’s.” Last month, Wallace travelled to Kyiv where he met his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov as Britain boosted military support for Ukraine , including the provision of the Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. China, meanwhile, has sought to offer itself as a neutral party while playing the role of mediator, most recently sending a special envoy to both Ukraine and Russia. The British defence chief said that China had recognised that instability caused by the war was not good for the world and the global economic environment, and that he welcomed Beijing’s efforts. “But our position has always been, it is for Ukraine to decide when it wants to negotiate and it must be able to negotiate from a position of strength, not from a position of a sort of intimidation and weakness caused by Russians activity,” he said. “China ... trying its best, that’s great. As long as it doesn’t use that unreasonably to try and put unreasonable power on Ukraine … it cannot be at the expense of the Ukrainians.” Wallace confirmed during the interview that he would meet his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the security conference in Singapore on Saturday. On concerns among some Indo-Pacific nations that the West would pay less attention to the region as countries pledged greater military support to Ukraine, Wallace insisted this was not the case. He noted that European nations had increased their defence spending as a whole. “I don’t think we’re going to see less. We’re going to see more and how those countries use that [budget hike], we’ll be able to involve supporting our friends and allies in the Pacific,” he said. “There will be plenty to go around.” Taiwan the ‘most dangerous flashpoint’ in US-China rivalry, Singapore PM says Wallace was also asked about tensions between China and the self-ruled island Taiwan , which Beijing regards as a renegade province. The defence secretary stressed that any resolution had to be peaceful and without the use of force or coercion. He would only say that all countries – including Britain, the United States, and China – did not want a conflict and that Britain and its allies were “working to make sure there is a peaceful resolution”. “Resolving the issue in a peaceful manner is absolutely at the top of the agenda,” he said. In the wide-ranging interview, Wallace also warned about China’s military build-up, saying that it was a “threat to the rule of law”. Britain’s foreign secretary James Cleverly had in April urged China to be more transparent about its military expansion, which he described as the “biggest military build-up in peacetime history”. Wallace on Friday drew parallels to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, describing it as “ripping up the rule book”, saying it sent a signal to the world that the rule of law did not matter any more – something countries should be concerned about. Particularly, he stressed that disputes between China and several Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea was an issue that “can’t be dealt with by someone just using their scale or brute force”. Southeast Asian countries had been “doing the right things” to voice their concerns over China’s aggression in the region while partnering with other nations – including Britain – who shared the same values. “We’re not here to provoke. We are here to say that stability is what leads to all our empowerment and enrichment,” he said.