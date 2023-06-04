Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual high level defence summit in the Asia Pacific region. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shangri-La Dialogue: Southeast Asian leaders ‘acutely concerned’ about US-China rivalry
- Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen called for the two world powers to keep communication channels – both formal and informal – open
- Southeast Asian leaders maintain they would not take sides amid the US-China rivalry as many depend on Beijing for trade and have security ties with Washington
Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual high level defence summit in the Asia Pacific region. Photo: EPA-EFE