Members of the Indonesian Navy’s special forces disembark after a patrol near the main Asean summit venue in East Nusa Tenggara province last month. Indonesia will host the Komodo naval exercises in waters between Borneo and Sulawesi until Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia hosts great-power rivals China, US in rare joint naval exercises
- The Komodo naval drills bring together 49 countries including sworn geopolitical rivals such as North and South Korea, and India and Pakistan
- Experts say Indonesia is quietly filling the role of neutral go-between for a region scored by competing claims to seas and territories
Members of the Indonesian Navy’s special forces disembark after a patrol near the main Asean summit venue in East Nusa Tenggara province last month. Indonesia will host the Komodo naval exercises in waters between Borneo and Sulawesi until Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE