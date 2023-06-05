Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government would take “appropriate action” against any insults or threats towards the nation’s royal institution. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool
Malaysian government will ‘defend’ royals against insults, PM Anwar says ahead of state polls
- Last week, former leader Mahathir Mohamad was questioned by police for allegedly insulting royalty
- PM Anwar’s declaration of his administration’s unwavering defence of the royal institution could be read as an effort to shore up his credentials among Malay voters
