Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government would take “appropriate action” against any insults or threats towards the nation’s royal institution. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool
Malaysia
Malaysian government will ‘defend’ royals against insults, PM Anwar says ahead of state polls

  • Last week, former leader Mahathir Mohamad was questioned by police for allegedly insulting royalty
  • PM Anwar’s declaration of his administration’s unwavering defence of the royal institution could be read as an effort to shore up his credentials among Malay voters

Joseph Sipalan
Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 7:14pm, 5 Jun, 2023

