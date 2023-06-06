A protester holds a placard during a rally in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on December 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ first sovereign fund slammed by critics: ‘our children will be buried in debt’

  • Supporters of the US$8.9 billion Maharlika Investment Fund say it will attract the foreign investors needed to pump-prime one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies
  • But analysts say there are many ‘red flags’, including its funding sources, and lack of checks and balances at the Maharlika Investment Corporation

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Jun, 2023

