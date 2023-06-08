Singapore’s high commissioner in Malaysia said the comments Jocelyn Chia made do not reflect the views of the city state. Photo: Kelly Ng
Singapore’s high commissioner in Malaysia said the comments Jocelyn Chia made do not reflect the views of the city state. Photo: Kelly Ng
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Envoy says comedian Jocelyn Chia ‘not Singaporean’ as Malaysia rages at MH370 joke

  • The city state’s high commissioner in Kuala Lumpur apologised to Malaysians for Chia’s ‘hurtful remarks’ made at a New York comedy club in a bid to put an end to the simmering controversy
  • The Singapore-born comic, who joked about the plane mystery, reportedly deactivated her social media accounts as foreign ministers from both countries denounced her act

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 11:34am, 8 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s high commissioner in Malaysia said the comments Jocelyn Chia made do not reflect the views of the city state. Photo: Kelly Ng
Singapore’s high commissioner in Malaysia said the comments Jocelyn Chia made do not reflect the views of the city state. Photo: Kelly Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE