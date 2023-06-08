Singapore’s high commissioner in Malaysia said the comments Jocelyn Chia made do not reflect the views of the city state. Photo: Kelly Ng
Envoy says comedian Jocelyn Chia ‘not Singaporean’ as Malaysia rages at MH370 joke
- The city state’s high commissioner in Kuala Lumpur apologised to Malaysians for Chia’s ‘hurtful remarks’ made at a New York comedy club in a bid to put an end to the simmering controversy
- The Singapore-born comic, who joked about the plane mystery, reportedly deactivated her social media accounts as foreign ministers from both countries denounced her act
Singapore’s high commissioner in Malaysia said the comments Jocelyn Chia made do not reflect the views of the city state. Photo: Kelly Ng