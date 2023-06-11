Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has set tongues wagging that he will anoint Ganjar Pranowo as his chosen successor. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia election: Jokowi teases ‘brave, gutsy’ Ganjar Pranowo as successor, as Prabowo goes off script

  • Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo hasn’t formally endorsed a successor yet, but he’s not been shy about dropping hints
  • His vote already looked to be going to Ganjar Pranowo, and Prabowo Subianto’s loose lips on a Ukraine peace plan may only have hardened his resolve

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:09pm, 11 Jun, 2023

