South Korea has summoned China’s top envoy over a potential “intervention in internal affairs” after he warned against Seoul betting on Beijing losing out to Washington in the two superpowers’ rivalry. Ambassador Xing Haiming made the comments in a half-hour meeting at the Chinese embassy attended by the nation’s opposition chief – and with several journalists present – before a closed-door Peking duck dinner, reeling off a 13-minute sermon that set off a diplomatic row. “We hope that South Korea should fend off outside interference when it handles relations with China,” said Xing, reading from a prepared statement. Next to him was liberal opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung – the nemesis of conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol – who spoke before China’s ambassador at the Thursday evening meeting. “At a time when the United States makes an all-out effort to strangle China, some people are betting on the United States emerging as the victor and China the loser. But what I can say for sure is that those who bet that China will lose out (to the United States) will certainly regret it later,” Xing said, with Lee expressionless as the ambassador continued speaking, in fluent Korean. The meeting was taped and uploaded on YouTube by Lee’s Democratic Party. Xing was apparently echoing US President Joe Biden’s rhetoric. Those who wish the United States ill should know, he said, during his state-of-the-nation speech in February, that “it’s never ever a good bet to bet against America”. Xing’s remarks on Thursday were seen by local media as a swipe at Yoon’s government which is closing ranks with the US and Japan as part of an alliance of like-minded countries to cope with an increasingly assertive China . Chang Ho-jin, South Korea’s first vice foreign minister, summoned the Chinese ambassador on Friday and expressed “strong regret” at his “unreasonable and provocative” remarks. Yoon steers South Korea away from China, Russia and towards US, Japan He “sternly warned” that Xing’s comments are a breach of diplomatic protocol and could amount to an “intervention in internal affairs”. Foreign Minister Park Jin also criticised Xing, saying he “went too far”. “There are diplomatic norms, and the role of an ambassador is to enhance friendship, not to spread misunderstanding,” Park told journalists in Seoul. President Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) also angrily reacted to what one lawmaker said was Xing’s display of “extreme arrogance”, accusing the ambassador of acting like the Qing dynasty emissary Yuan Shikai, sent by China to Seoul in the 1880s to become a hugely influential adviser to the king. At Thursday evening’s meeting Lee expressed concerns over Seoul’s growing trade deficits with Beijing, its largest trade partner. South Korea posted a US$1.74 billion trade deficit in May, extending its losing streak to eight months since October. Lee also called for China’s cooperation in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear threats and conveyed his concerns to Xing over worsening ties between China and South Korea since Yoon took office a year ago. Xing said the responsibility for souring ties does not rest with Beijing, accusing Seoul of failing to abide by the one-China policy, a commitment it made when the two governments set up diplomatic ties in 1992. He also pinned the blame for South Korea’s growing trade deficit with China on Seoul’s policy of seeking to curtail ties with Beijing and do more trade with other partners. “If South Korea solidifies its faith in cooperation with China, adapts to changes in China’s market and industrial structure, and properly formulates its investment strategy there, it will continue to enjoy benefiting from China’s economic growth,” Xing said. He also suggested South Korea and China work together to prevent Japan releasing radioactive water from the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. “For its own economic benefits, Japan is turning the Pacific into sewage storage. This is an extremely irresponsible act,” Xing said. His remarks and his meeting with Lee sparked angry reactions from President Yoon’s ruling People Power Party (PPP). Lawmaker Shin Won-sik told party officials on Friday that Xing “made rude remarks” as if he were Yuan Shikai from the 19th century. “He not only denounced our government but poured ridicule on it. This is a display of extreme arrogance,” he added. PPP spokesman Kang Min-kuk went further back in time, saying in a statement that Lee’s meeting with Xing was a reminder of the humiliating capitulation of a Korean king in the 1630s, who had to bang his head on the ground until he bled at the feet of the invading Qing emperor. PPP parliamentary leader Yun Jae-ok said Lee’s opposition party should urge Beijing to deal with tritium – which is radioactive – being released by 55 nuclear power plants on China’s eastern coast. He said the tritium release from those plants is 50 times higher than that coming from Fukushima.