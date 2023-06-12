Singaporean furniture and electronics entrepreneur George Goh on Monday announced his intention to contest the country’s coming presidential poll, potentially setting up a David vs Goliath battle with ruling party heavyweight Tharman Shanmugaratnam. In a media statement, Goh, the chairman of Harvey Norman Ossia, questioned whether Senior Minister Tharman was the right man to be president given his decades in the long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). The role of president, currently held by Halimah Yacob, is non-partisan and has some prerogative blocking powers, including in the approval of key government appointments and the use of the country’s deep fiscal reserves. Singapore minister Tharman quits cabinet to join presidential race All past presidents, including Halimah – a former PAP MP – have had some degree of affiliation with the country’s ruling establishment. Since 1993, the presidency has been elected by universal suffrage but non-contests have meant that two of the four presidents during this period were elected without going to the polls. Goh, 63, said in his statement that even though the ruling establishment had “endorsed” Tharman following his candidacy announcement last week, “being so closely aligned with the ruling political party, the question is whether he is the right man to become president.” “This is especially so, given the President’s role in checking the Government in the two important areas concerned with the national reserves and key public office appointments,” Goh said. “All four of Singapore’s past elected presidents were political appointment holders or from the public sector. It is time to have a truly independent person with a pair of fresh eyes to play the role the elected president was created for,” he said. Goh said he made the decision to contest the polls in 2017, when Halimah, a former speaker of parliament and activist with the PAP-aligned NTUC trade union umbrella, was handed the job following a non-contest during that year’s presidential poll. The PAP government at the time controversially announced a change of rules that allowed contests to be reserved for minority groups if a person from one of them is not elected president for five terms, or 30 years. It also tightened the qualification criteria for the election, with public officials needing to have held senior positions – including elected public office – within a 15-year window and private sector nominees needing to have managed at least S$500 million (US$372.5 billion) in shareholder equity. The decision to reserve the 2017 poll for Malay candidates disqualified Tan Cheng Bock, an ethnic Chinese former PAP stalwart turned critic who contested the 2011 presidential poll and lost narrowly to the eventual winner, Tony Tan Keng Yam – a former deputy prime minister. Tan Cheng Bock’s supporters claimed that the rule change was meant to disqualify him from the presidency – a charge the government has vehemently denied. Are Singaporeans set to vote this year, as ‘electoral drums start beating’? Goh said he decided he would contest the presidency after Halimah’s walkover victory, cognisant of the fact that he was one of “not many” citizens who helmed corporate portfolios of the size required to be a candidate from the private sector. Goh’s press statement said companies he owned and acquired, including some which were listed in Singapore and the United Kingdom, had a collective market capitalisation value of S$3.15 billion. While Tharman’s eligibility for the coming polls is all but certain given his seniority in government, whether Goh qualifies is is likely to be scrutinised by a committee. Tharman, 66, on Sunday said he would “much prefer a contest” than win the position through a walkover. “Having a contest is important for me. I much rather win or lose with the contest. My whole approach is not to shy away from competition, it has always been that way. It’s how I prove myself,” he said. The senior minister, known for his avuncular speaking style and distinguished economics credentials, is seen by observers as a clear favourite to win the contest given his appeal across the country’s political spectrum. He has in the past been suggested as a potential prime minister – despite views within the establishment that the Chinese-majority country was not ready for a leader from a minority group – but the former top central banker quashed suggestions he had designs on the job, saying he was better equipped to play a supporting role in top leadership.