The UAE is fast-tracking trade deals with many Asean member states because it wants to maintain its status as their leading business partner in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters
UAE builds ‘corridor of opportunity’ with Asean trade deals as it tries to lure China investments
- The UAE’s trade minister has said the country is ‘building a corridor of opportunity’ between the Gulf states and Southeast Asia
- It wants to leverage its comprehensive economic deals with Asean members so it can eventually cooperate or even co-invest with China, an analyst said
The UAE is fast-tracking trade deals with many Asean member states because it wants to maintain its status as their leading business partner in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters