Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong said the country needs to change its mindset, and not be so focused on accumulating wealth. Photo: AFP
‘We will be worse off’: Singapore’s DPM Wong says change in mindset needed over materialism, career ‘arms race’
- Wong asked citizens to change the mindset of being goal oriented or to focus on traditional ‘prestigious’ jobs, and to consider ‘the journey’ as a measure of success
- Singapore, which has a reputation as a global trade and financial hub, is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but concerns about income disparity are mounting
