Comedian Joselyn Chia performing in California. File photo: Getty Images
Malaysian police ‘to seek Interpol help’ over Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia’s MH370 joke

  • As row into Singapore-born Jocelyn Chia’s quip about missing flight refuses to die down, police chief says Interpol application will be submitted to help find her
  • Some on Malaysian social media, though, said hounding of Chia has gone far enough, accusing police of wasting time and politicians using the storm for their own gain

Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 6:50pm, 13 Jun, 2023