Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday rebutted claims by his predecessor that he ignored expert advice and surrendered the country’s maritime sovereignty in an agreement to end an 18-year-old border dispute with Indonesia. The dispute centred around the delimitation of the nations’ territorial seas in parts of the Strait of Malacca and the Sulawesi Sea. Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin , who helmed Malaysia for 18 months from 2020, accused Anwar of failing to heed warnings before signing the deal to end the row during a trip by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Malaysia last week. “Malaysian maritime experts told the prime minister don’t sign,” Muhyiddin said at a political rally on Sunday in Seremban, claiming that it involved Malaysia’s territorial claims in Johor and Sabah. “But he [Anwar] went ahead and signed it.” Responding in parliament on Tuesday, a combative Anwar urged the opposition to spell out their allegations and defer from making sweeping statements. “Maritime expert? Whose opinion? Which expert are we talking about?” Anwar asked. Anwar said he consulted multiple experts in Malaysia’s foreign ministry, maritime department, attorney general’s chambers, mapping department and National Security Council, who gave their green light. “Before the agreement was signed I had a final meeting with all of them. These experts affirmed it,” Anwar said. With regard to Johor, the agreement did not encroach on the state’s territory. The dispute surrounding Sabah was pending resolution and not included in the recent agreement, he added. The signing of the agreement was a key part of Widodo’s two-day visit to Malaysia on June 8. “After 18 years of negotiations … praise be to God, it has finally been resolved,” Widodo told a joint news conference last Thursday, in reference to the sea treaties. Other pacts included plans to improve border crossings, strengthen border trade and promote investment. The two leaders also pledged to resolve other land boundary issues by June 2024, according to AFP. The issue of territorial integrity is a touchy subject in Malaysia. The Southeast Asian country recently faced court action in Europe over a colonial-era agreement between the heirs of the defunct Sulu sultanate in southern Philippines and Malaysia, which the former claims to still own parts of the Malaysian state of Sabah. The country has also previously brought its claims to the International Court of Justice over the sovereignty of the islands of Sipadan and Ligitan in 2002 disputed with Indonesia – and the sea rocks of Pedra Branca – Pulau Batu Putih, whose ownership was claimed by Singapore. The court sided with Malaysia over rights to Sipadan and Ligitan, but awarded Pedra Branca to Singapore . Indonesians in Malaysia go gaga as Widodo meets workers at wet market Analysts said Muhyiddin had raised the issue now for political mileage. “The accusation was made to simply make the opposition appear as champions of not only Malay superiority, but also national heroes,” said Tunku Mohar Mokhtar from the International Islamic University in Kuala Lumpur. But with Malaysia approaching key state elections, he warned the allegations could be potent in the ongoing opposition narrative that Anwar’s government did not know how to govern.