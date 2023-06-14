A Filipino soldier practices holding a weapon as part of the annual US-Philippines joint military exercises in the Philippines in April. Photo: Reuters
Philippine lawmakers demand US pays for bases to fund cash-strapped military pension scheme
- They have been using our land but don’t pay, the alliance is ‘one-sided’ in favour of Washington, according to legislator Ronald dela Rosa
- US has five bases in the Philippines, with four more agreed; Manila does not have enough money to pay for all its troops’ pensions, with a massive funding gap
