Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s Megawati talks up North Korea as model for nuclear programme

  • The former president says it’s ‘never too late’ for Indonesia to seize the benefits of atomic energy and has ordered work to begin on designing a commercial nuclear reactor
  • Indonesia has long sought to stay away from building nuclear power plants, but still maintains diplomatic and trade ties with North Korea

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Jun, 2023

