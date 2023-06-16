Leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre) during the bloc’s 2022 summit in Spain. Photo: Nato/dpa
South Korea sets sights on boosting Nato ties with new strategy to tackle growing China clout
- The government disclosed Seoul, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are simultaneously working out details of the initiative called Individually Tailored Partnership Programme
- Nato, which is scouting for more allies to counter Beijing and Moscow in the Indo-Pacific, also planning a Tokyo outpost that has drawn flak from France
