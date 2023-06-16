Leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre) during the bloc’s 2022 summit in Spain. Photo: Nato/dpa
Leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre) during the bloc’s 2022 summit in Spain. Photo: Nato/dpa
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea sets sights on boosting Nato ties with new strategy to tackle growing China clout

  • The government disclosed Seoul, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are simultaneously working out details of the initiative called Individually Tailored Partnership Programme
  • Nato, which is scouting for more allies to counter Beijing and Moscow in the Indo-Pacific, also planning a Tokyo outpost that has drawn flak from France

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:30am, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre) during the bloc’s 2022 summit in Spain. Photo: Nato/dpa
Leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre) during the bloc’s 2022 summit in Spain. Photo: Nato/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE