Indonesians show their inked fingers after voting on April 17, 2019. Indonesia’s current open list proportional voting system means that voters can cast ballots for either an individual candidate or a party. Photo: AFP
Indonesia election: court rejects challenge to change electoral system that could be ‘setback to democracy’

  • Politicians who filed the lawsuit had sought to restore Indonesia’s electoral system to a closed system rather than the current open system
  • There are fears that a return to the closed electoral system would be a setback for Indonesia, the world’s third largest democracy

Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 5:30pm, 15 Jun, 2023

